EDMONTON -- A driver who was waiting for a tow truck on Highway 2 on Saturday had to be taken to hospital after a passing vehicle lost control on black ice.

RCMP said the man had hit the ditch with his van south of Leduc and was standing by the vehicle, waiting for a tow, when another vehicle lost control and hit the van. The van then hit its driver, who was thrown into the ditch.

He was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The van and a pick-up truck were seen in the ditch shortly after 11 a.m.

A tow restriction had been issued for the area between 11:30 a.m. and 1:55 p.m., RCMP noted. Such restrictions are issued by RCMP and direct tow companies to not work at removing vehicles from ditches unless given the go-ahead by police.

RCMP added there were icy conditions in the area at the time of the crash.