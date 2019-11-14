

CTV News Edmonton





EDMONTON -- Police have identified the woman found dead outside of a home in a north Edmonton neighbourhood on Wednesday.

Rebecca Hunter, 35, was found dead in the area of 133 Avenue and 140 Street around 6:45 a.m. A jacket and backpack were among several items on the ground near her body.

Investigators conducted an autopsy Thursday but are not releasing Hunter's cause of death, though they said it continues to be treated as suspicious.

Neighbours in the area said the home where Hunter's body was found had experienced problems in the past.

"The police have been to that location quite a number of times," said Michelle Shoulak. "There's been numerous incidents with fighting and alcohol involved."

Police now want to speak with anyone who knew Hunter's whereabouts in the days leading up to her death.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.