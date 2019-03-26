

CTV Edmonton





The victim killed when a person fired shots into Edmonton’s Xhale Lounge has been identified as a 26-year-old man.

Abubeker Gemechu Abduraman was found dead inside the bar early Sunday morning after police were called there for a weapons complaint.

An autopsy on Tuesday confirmed Abduraman died from a gunshot wound. His death is being investigated as a homicide.

Two other people were injured in the shooting.

Police do not have anyone in custody and are asking the public to bring forward any information related to the incident.

EPS can be reached at 780-423-4567 and Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.