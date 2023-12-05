'Violent and random': Suspect sought by police after another transit attack in Edmonton

Another random assault near an Edmonton transit station has police asking for help to find the attacker.

On Tuesday, Edmonton Police Service announced that a 58-year-old man was seriously injured on Nov. 12 while he sat on a transit bus outside of the Coliseum LRT Station.

Officers said he had just gotten off a train at the station at around 7:15 a.m. and was looking out the window of the bus when he was attacked.

"The suspect fled the bus, and the victim was able to gather himself and seek medical assistance for significant facial injuries," Sgt. Dan Tames wrote.

The suspect is described as an Indigenous man in his 30s, 6’2” with a heavy build, black hair and a thin moustache and goatee.

He was wearing a black hoodie, black pants, brown/tan shoes and a black LA Dodgers hat.

"This assault was completely random and obviously very traumatizing for the victim and those who witnessed the assault," said Staff Sgt. Ian Brooks.

"We would like to identify this suspect and are looking for the public’s assistance to help us with that – someone out there knows who he is."

News of the attack comes a day after police announced that a 55-year-old woman was assaulted at the same station on Nov. 26.

Several attacks have been reported in or near Edmonton transit stations in recent months prompting governments to add security, pay for more cleaning and tighten loitering bylaws.

The Coliseum LRT Station and bus stop in Edmonton on December 5, 2023. (Cam Wiebe/CTV News Edmonton)