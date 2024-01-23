wîhkwêntôwin: Oliver Community League gifted Cree name for neighbourhood

In a move to shed the "harmful legacy" of its namesake Frank Oliver, a central Edmonton community has chosen a Cree name to replace his'.

The Oliver Community League announced its desired name of wîhkwêntôwin Tuesday, which means circle of friends.

"We are deeply grateful to Elder Jerry Saddleback for gifting us a Cree name and to the members of the Renaming Circle and our community for their important contributions," a press release said.

"Frank Oliver’s harmful legacy does not reflect our values, so our community initiated the process to change the name."

Frank Oliver is a former minister of interior. He helped enact policies that targeted Indigenous land rights and restricted immigration.

"It's still really important that we understand who Frank Oliver was and the actions that he took," said ward O-day’min Coun. Anne Stevenson.

"But when we name a neighbourhood after someone it's to really honour and recognize them, and knowing Frank Oliver's history, I don't feel he's deserving of that recognition."

The community league first decided to find a new name in 2020. wîhkwêntôwin has also been approved by the city's naming committee, Stevenson said.

Changing the name of the neighbourhood requires approval from city council and the matter is expected to be on the agenda for a committee meeting on Feb. 7.

Stevenson said she is happy to also propose a motion that places within the neighbourhood, like Oliver's pool and arena, be renamed to match.

"I so admire the community volunteers that undertook this work. I think it's incredibly exciting and I'm so grateful to anyone who's involved," she told CTV News Edmonton.

A plaque of Frank Oliver was permanently removed by the City of Edmonton after it was vandalized several times and a large shopping complex dropped "Oliver" from its name in 2021.