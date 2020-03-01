EDMONTON -- Ever dreamed of becoming a firefighter? Until March 31, Edmonton Fire Rescue Services is accepting applications online to become an EFRS recruit.

Applicants must be at least 18-years-old, possess a valid Alberta Class 3 Drivers licence, pass a background check, and be able to pass a physical fitness test, among other requirements.

Successful applicants will also have to pass a number of tests before they are hired for next year’s class.

A full list of requirements as well as the application form can be found on the city’s website.