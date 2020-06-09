EDMONTON -- RCMP closed off an area of Woodlands County on Tuesday to search for a wanted man who fled police after he was found unconscious in a ditched vehicle.

Mounties say that despite bringing in dog and helicopter services, 35-year-old Bradley Duff remains at large.

He is considered dangerous and possibly armed, as he has had access to firearms in the past, RCMP said.

Someone reported his ditched vehicle near Range Road 102 between Township Roads 594 and 592 before 6 a.m.

When Duff regained consciousness, police say he fled into a forested area.

The vehicle he was found in was stolen out of Edmonton.

Outstanding warrants for his arrest are unrelated to the stolen vehicle, RCMP said.

The public is advised not to approach Duff if he is seen, but to report his location to RCMP at 780-779-5900, local police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.