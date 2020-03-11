EDMONTON -- As we head towards the last weekend of winter, temperatures are set to turn colder.

Today looks to be Edmonton's last day with an above-zero high until the middle of next week.

It's not ALL warm news for today though. The wind picks up this afternoon and we're in for some gusty conditions.

Wind 20-30 km/h with gusts to around 50 is likely for the afternoon and early evening hours.

Cooler air rolls in from the north on Thursday but Fri/Sat are the bottom of the coming cold spell.

Daytime highs near -15 and mornings near -20.

Sunday's not much better with a morning low in the -20s and a high in the -10 range.

But, at least skies should be sunny on Sunday.

Precip outlook:

Scattered flurries and pockets of light snow are possible late today in the Edmonton region.

There's also a risk of some flurries Fri/Sat. However, most (possibly all) of the snow this weekend will be in southern Alberta.

Heavy snow is anticipated in parts of the south Fri/Sat.

HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON:

Today – Mix of sun & cloud.

Wind: 20-30 this afternoon with gusts in the 50 km/h range.

High: 3

Tonight - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of flurries.

9pm: -3

Thursday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -8

Afternoon High: -3

Friday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of flurries.

Morning Low: -19

Afternoon High: -14

Saturday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of flurries.

Morning Low: -21

Afternoon High: -15

Sunday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -22

Afternoon High: -10