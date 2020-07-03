EDMONTON -- Sun's out and temperatures are rising in Edmonton today.

After a string of sub-20 days, we'll be back into the low to mid 20s around the region today.

Keep an eye on the sky this afternoon, though.

We'll get some cloud development by mid afternoon and there's a decent chance of some showers and thunderstorms developing late this afternoon.

Storms will likely initiate in the Edson to Drayton Valley region and then push NE towards Edmonton.

There may be some hail and powerful wind gusts with some of these storms.

If the Edmonton metro region gets hit, the most likely timeframe would be 6-10 pm.

Partly cloudy with a risk of late-day showers/thunderstorms for both Saturday and Sunday in Edmonton and much of the rest of central/north-central AB.

Temperatures ARE rising. But, we won't be able to shake the chance of precip for a few more days.

HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON

Today – Sunny in the morning. Partly cloudy in the afternoon.

40% chance of a shower or thunderstorm late this afternoon.

High: 23

Tonight - 40% chance of a shower or thunderstorm early this evening.

Cloudy periods overnight.

9pm: 19

Saturday - Partly cloudy. 30% chance of a late-day shower or thunderstorm.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 21

Sunday - Partly cloudy. 30% chance of a late-day shower or thunderstorm.

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 21

Monday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 23

Tuesday - Partly cloudy. 30% chance of a late-day shower or thunderstorm.

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 23

Wednesday – Cloudy with sunny breaks. 30% chance of showers.

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 20