Warning issued after cougar spotted in Leduc

Leduc RCMP is issuing a warning after a cougar was spotted within city limits.

The cat was first sighted in the wooded area behind the skatepark around 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

A second sighting was reported around 4:30 a.m. in the area of 50 Street and 57 Avenue near Telford Lake.

Police are issuing the following tips for how to deal with a cougar:

Travel in a group in wooded areas.

If you see a cougar, do not run or turn your back.

If the cougar appears to be unaware of your presence, gather children and pets in close, slowly and cautiously back away and leave the area.

If a cougar is hissing and snarling or staring intently and tracking your movements, do not run, and do not play dead. Make yourself look big and speak loudly.

If the cougar makes contact, fight back and don’t give up. Use all means at your disposal.

Police are also reminding the public not to feed any kind of wildlife to help prevent predators from coming into cities.

"Cougars are efficient predators that feed largely on deer and small mammals," a news release issued on Tuesday said.

"Urban deer that get food from unnatural sources tend to become slower and more docile, making them easier prey for cougars and other predators. Cougars may be more likely to enter human-use areas if the deer there are easier to catch."

Anyone who spots the cougar or other wildlife that might be a public safety concern should contact police and the 24-hour Report a Poacher line at 1-800-642-3800.