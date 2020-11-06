EDMONTON -- Police have issued warrants a man for violence and gun related offences.

Kerry McLachlan, 33, is wanted on more than 30 warrants for a variety of offences. He is believed to be in the Edmonton area.

McLachlan is described as Indigenous, 5’11” weighing 180 pounds. He has various tattoos, and investigators believe he may have changed his appearance in order to avoid police.

He is considered to be extremely violent and may be armed.

McLachlan is know to spend time in the Calder neighbourhood in northwest Edmonton.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.