Water level at 'critical state': Emergency alert issued for Wainwright over water supply levels

    The town of Wainwright declared a local state of emergency Friday due to water supply issues.

    Water supply levels have "reached a critical state, affecting the town’s ability to provide water to residents and ensure adequate water is available to support emergency fire suppression," according to the town's website.

    The issues stem from improvements happening on 1 Avenue.

    "All residents, visitors and businesses must reduce water use," the town stated in the alert.

    Citizens and visitors are asked to:

    • Limit showers and flushing toilets;
    • avoid doing laundry or washing dishes;
    • reduce indoor water consumption as much as possible;
    • do not water grass, plants, or trees;
    • do not wash outdoor surfaces.

    A mandatory outdoor water ban is also in effect for the time being, according to the town.

    Updates will be provided through the town's website and social media.

