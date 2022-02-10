'We are making progress': City crews clearing ice buildup and catch basin pooling after warmer temperatures

As the unseasonably warm spell of temperatures continues in Edmonton, city crews are working to clear ice and water pooling along roads and active pathways.

According to the City of Edmonton, crews inspected and addressed water pooling around 1,200 of more than 3,400 reported blocked catch basins as of Thursday morning.

Catch basins are drainage locations along roadways or the edge of sidewalks that help keep paths or streets free of water.

Warmer temperatures that fall to the freezing point at night have created ice or snow buildup near many catch basins across the city, preventing water drainage.

"We are monitoring the conditions and hearing from Edmontonians," said Valerie Dacyk, city spokesperson. "We want them to know that we are making progress."

City crews deal with pooling concerns based on complaints to the city through 311, Dacyk said, with priority given to reports showing potential for or ongoing property damage or other safety concerns.

Dacyk recommended that Edmontonians use the 311 app to report pooling or unsafe ice and attach photos so crews can receive a better idea of on-the-ground conditions.

"Thank you to the citizens who are submitting those catch basin requests through 311," Dacyk said. "Our team is working around the clock with all the resources and tools available to us."

Pooling or ice build-up in school zones or near seniors facilities are dealt with first, then other active pathways based on usage.

There are more than 63,000 catch basins across the city. To locate drainage areas on your street or near your home, visit the city's map.