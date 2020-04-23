EDMONTON -- K-Days won't be back this summer as organizers announced the expo's cancellation on Thursday, citing the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 141st edition of the popular fair had been scheduled for July 17 to 26.

Organizers say continued concerns over the coronavirus made staging this year's event impossible.

"We felt this was the best way to proceed during such an unprecedented global situation. We are very disappointed but we know it’s the right decision based on the information we have today,” said Peter Male, Northlands president and CEO, in a release.

In Feburary, Northlands announced the cancellation of the K-Days Parade noting declining attendance and "current fiscal realities."

Organizers say K-Days plans to return in July of 2021.