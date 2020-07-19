EDMONTON -- A group against mandating the use of face masks is holding marches across Alberta on Sunday.

Organizers behind March to Unmask: Edmonton wrote the goal is "to let our provincial and municipal officials know that we believe in the freedom to choose whether or not to wear a mask."

Supporters will gather at the Alberta legislature at 1 p.m. and march towards city hall.

Similar marches are being held in Red Deer and Calgary.

According to the group's Facebook page, marches are being held across the country.

Masks are not currently required in Alberta but there have been calls to make them mandatory in public spaces.

Alberta's Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw recommends wearing a mask when it is not possible to keep a two-metre distance from others, especially indoors.

The province has committed to giving away 40 million non-medical masks, most through select restaurant drive-thrus.

The Calgary City Council will debate a municipal rule on Monday. Edmonton's mayor believes the issue of mandatory masks should be decided by the province.

Quebec's mandatory mask rule went into effect on July 18. Anyone age 12 and over must wear a mask in indoor public spaces.

Nova Scotia will require public transit drivers and passengers to wear a mask beginning on July 24.