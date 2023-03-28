'We can be better': Oilers survive Coyote scare, looking for revenge in Las Vegas

The Edmonton Oilers are running out of time to grab the Pacific Division title, but the team can help its cause immensely with a win Tuesday night in Las Vegas.

Edmonton has not won a division championship since 1986-87, but could move within three points of top spot by beating the Golden Knights.

The Oilers have been winning a lot lately, but so are the teams they're chasing.

Edmonton [93 points] was victorious in eight of its last 10 games, but Las Vegas [98] and Los Angeles [96] have each done the same.

The Oilers overcame a late-game push by Arizona Monday night, holding onto a 5-4 win, to keep pace.

"We're walking out of this building with those two points, but for me, there were moments in the game where we can be better in, but we found a way to win. That's a good sign," head coach Jay Woodcroft said after the game.

Edmonton started the third period with a 4-2 lead before the Coyotes scored twice in less than a minute to tie it.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins put the Oilers ahead for good with a power play goal with eight minutes left.

"I think there were a couple [bad] shifts in the third and they made us pay. We could be harder around our own net, and I don't think we were," Woodcroft said.

The Oilers move onto the Golden Knights Tuesday night. Vegas beat Edmonton 4-3 in overtime on Saturday.

Stuart Skinner is expected to start in net after Jack Campbell stopped 29 shots in Arizona.

The Oilers have relied heavily on their offensive game lately, giving up three or more goals in five straight games but winning four of them.

"They kinda hemmed us in a few shifts and we kinda lost our momentum, so that was tough, but you weather the storm and get some big special teams, big power play goal and that changes the game. Big two points and we'll keep rolling," Nick Bjugstad said after the Arizona victory.

The Oilers have seven games left in their regular season after Tuesday, two of which are against the L.A. Kings, who they are in line to face in the first round of the playoffs.

Edmonton faces off against the Golden Knights in Vegas shortly after 8 p.m. MT.