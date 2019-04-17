Police have released more information regarding a murder suspect they believe could be hiding in Alberta.

Brandon Nathan Teixeira is a suspect in the first-degree murder of Nicholas Khabra in Surrey, B.C. Khabra was fatally shot on Oct. 23, 2017. Teixeira is wanted for first degree murder, but has so far evaded police despite what they call a “relentless” pursuit of him.

“We know that Brandon Teixeira has associates in Alberta. If you see him, we are asking you do not approach him, but instead call 911 immediately,” Cpl. Frank Jang, media relations officer with the RCMP Integrated Homicide Investigation Team, said at a press conference in Edmonton Wednesday afternoon.

“Brandon Teixeira poses a significant risk to the safety of the community wherever he is.”

Jang said Teixeira was last seen in a Langley liquor store several months ago, and that they were renewing the public’s help because other information has not furthered the investigation.

“I can tell you since our search for him began, we have received numerous tips from across the country, but nothing that has lead us to him,” Jang said. “We need information that would lead us to him.”

Police have not seen Teixeira in Alberta, but are acting on the possibility that he may be here.

"This man, Brandon Teixeira, has friends here in the Alberta area. He may have come here, so we are doing our due diligence," Jang explained.

SkipTheDishes has warned employees the fugitive has used its service in the past.

A reward, from Crime Stoppers and the Bolo Program totaling $55,000, is being offered for information that leads to Teixeira’s arrest.

The 27-year-old is described as white, 5'10" tall, 160 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. He has a snake tattoo on the left side of his chest and a sleeve tattoo on his left arm.

Tipsters can call 911, the RCMP’s integrated homicide investigation team at 1-877-551-4448, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.