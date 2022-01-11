'We're going to start to win': Oilers' GM holding steady with shaky squad
Edmonton Oilers fans who were hoping for a major shakeup of the struggling team were disappointed on Tuesday.
General Manager Ken Holland took questions from reporters at a morning press conference, but he didn't have any changes to announce.
After a red-hot start of 16-5, the Oilers won just two of the teams last 13 games, leading some to demand a move, with the coach and goaltenders becoming popular targets for criticism.
"It's been a bad 13 games. It's been a tough five weeks," Holland said.
"We're going to start to win. I believe in the coach, I believe in the team, I believe in the leadership of the team, I believe in their determination."
Some NHL analysts and many fans have suggested the team should fire Head Coach Dave Tippett, who is in the final year of his contract and has not won a playoff series with the Oilers.
But in more than 20 seasons as an NHL GM, Holland has never fired a coach mid-season.
"I don't believe in it, I guess. But I also understand that there are times when it needs to be done, or should be done," Holland said.
Holland, a four-time Stanley Cup winner with the Detroit Red Wings, said the blame for the Oilers' recent struggles should be shared.
"I think that over the last 13 games we've just sort of come derailed. We haven't played good enough defensively. I think everyone's gotta play better. Our goaltending, our team play, our special teams, some individuals I believe can play better," he said.
Holland acknowledged that he's spoken to several GMs recently about trades, but nothing has happened yet.
He's also talked to the agent of forward Evander Kane, who is being released by the San Jose Sharks amid several controversies.
"I am working the phones, but for right now today, the solution has to be in that locker room," Holland said.
"I believe we have a good team. I obviously built the team, so whatever happens is on me."
Holland signed a five-year contract in 2019, and has two more seasons after this one left on his deal.
The Oilers have had several games postponed due to COVID-19 issues, but the next scheduled game is Saturday at home against the Ottawa Senators.
Edmonton Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Highs above 0 C with a precipitation risk
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Quebec to impose 'significant' financial penalty against people who refuse to get vaccinated
Quebec Premier François Legault announced the province will apply a "significant" financial penalty for residents who refuse to get vaccinated against COVID-19 for non-medical reasons.
Possible legal consequences begin for Sunwing passengers after feds spot 12 alleged infractions
Health Canada confirmed it has sent notices of infractions to Quebec’s top prosecutor over some of the passengers on the infamous Sunwing flight to Cancun on Dec. 30.
Ontario will deploy internationally educated nurses to hospitals dealing with staffing shortages
Ontario will deploy internationally educated nurses to hospitals and long-term care homes facing staffing shortages due to COVID-19.
Risk of severe outcomes higher in kids hospitalized for COVID-19 than other viruses: study
A small, but not insignificant number of children who seek emergency department care and are diagnosed with COVID-19 infection, experience severe outcomes, according to a new Canadian-led study that builds on previous research examining how the SARS-CoV-2 virus affects children.
China, Philippines halt Canadian beef imports after discovery of 'atypical' BSE case
China has suspended imports of Canadian beef following the discovery of an atypical case of BSE, or mad cow disease, on an Alberta farm last month.
5 reasons you should not deliberately catch Omicron to 'get it over with'
Despite many health care professionals' warnings, there are some who are talking about catching Omicron to 'get it over with,' and idea one doctor calls 'playing with dynamite.'
Ontario reports 3,220 patients in hospital with COVID-19, 477 ICU admissions
Ontario reported that the number of people in hospital with COVID-19 rose from 2,497 on Monday to 3,220 on Tuesday, while intensive care unit (ICU) admissions jumped from 438 to 477.
Canada should 'increase pressure' to raise vaccination rates: CMA president
As the Canadian Medical Association expresses concern that the health-care system might be 'unable to recover' from the latest COVID-19 wave, president Dr. Katherine Smart says higher vaccination rates are needed to help ease the burden on hospitals.
'A national tragedy': COVID-19 has exposed decades of underfunding, says doctor
The sharp rise people being hospitalized with the Omicron variant is exposing problems within Canada's health-care system, warned a medical advocate for the Canadian Association of Emergency Physicians.
Calgary
-
Calgary mayor responds after dozens protest in front of her home
Nearly 50 people gathered in front of Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek's home on Sunday, calling her a fake mayor and denouncing the city's vaccination policy.
-
COVID-19 in Alberta today
Alberta Health registered a net increase of 62 COVID-19 hospitalizations and 17,913 cases over the weekend.
-
Roughly 3 per cent of pediatric COVID-19 cases have severe outcomes: global study
A global study of young people who contracted COVID-19 has determined approximately three per cent of the patients developed severe outcomes within two weeks of their emergency room visit.
Saskatoon
-
'The air just feels different': Sask. sees reprieve from fierce winter weather
After weeks of temperatures reaching as low as -40 C, Saskatchewan will see a reprieve this week.
-
Saskatoon boy with brain tumour meets his superhero, The Rock
A Saskatoon boy diagnosed with a rare pediatric brain tumour has met his hero - Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.
-
'I can’t sleep': Saskatoon mom of 9-year-old struck by vehicle shares frustration
The mother of nine-year-old Baeleigh Emily Maurice shared a video on Facebook which shows her daughter being fatally struck by a vehicle.
Regina
-
Second complainant takes stand in sexual assault trial of former Regina doctor
On the second day of Sylvester Ukabam’s sexual assault trial, a second complainant took the stand with three sexual assault allegations against the former doctor.
-
Saskatoon boy with brain tumour meets his superhero, The Rock
A Saskatoon boy diagnosed with a rare pediatric brain tumour has met his hero - Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.
-
Yorkton Regional High School moves to remote learning
The Yorkton Regional High School has moved to remote learning as a result of a “large number of positive COVID-19 cases.”
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia woman who killed her daughter granted more freedoms
The Parole Board of Canada has recently granted Penny Boudreau some more freedoms.
-
P.E.I. announces an increase in hospitalizations, with six in hospital as of Tuesday
Prince Edward Island's top doctor says, as of Tuesday, there are six people in hospital due to COVID-19, with one person in intensive care.
-
Atlantic Canadian health officials reject Ottawa’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate push
A push from the federal government for provinces and territories to consider a sweeping COVID-19 vaccine mandate has been met with reluctance in Atlantic Canada.
Toronto
-
Ontario will deploy internationally educated nurses to hospitals dealing with staffing shortages
Ontario will deploy internationally educated nurses to hospitals and long-term care homes facing staffing shortages due to COVID-19.
-
Ontario reports 3,220 patients in hospital with COVID-19, 477 ICU admissions
Ontario reported that the number of people in hospital with COVID-19 rose from 2,497 on Monday to 3,220 on Tuesday, while intensive care unit (ICU) admissions jumped from 438 to 477.
-
Union leader says members feel 'disrespected' as Ford government announces return to in-person learning
A union representing thousands of elementary school teachers is slamming the Doug Ford government for announcing a return to in-person learning without taking the steps to ensure that classrooms will be safe.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Quebec to impose 'significant' financial penalty against people who refuse to get vaccinated
Quebec Premier François Legault announced the province will apply a "significant" financial penalty for residents who refuse to get vaccinated against COVID-19 for non-medical reasons.
-
Quebec reports sharp rise of 62 new COVID-19 deaths; total surpasses 12,000
Quebec reported Tuesday that COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by 188 in the past 24 hours and 62 more people have died due to the disease.
-
Quebec public health director Horacio Arruda resigns, admitting 'erosion' of public opinion
Dr. Horacio Arruda, Quebec's top public health official for the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, resigned Monday in a letter citing recent criticism 'on the credibility of our opinions.' Many were quick to blame Premier Legault instead.
Ottawa
-
Parents should have a Plan B for school: teachers' union
Parents should be prepared for interruptions when schools return to in-person learning next week, the head of Ontario’s largest teachers’ union says.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Quebec to impose 'significant' financial penalty against people who refuse to get vaccinated
Quebec Premier François Legault announced the province will apply a "significant" financial penalty for residents who refuse to get vaccinated against COVID-19 for non-medical reasons.
-
Ottawa Public Health reports drop in active COVID-19 hospitalizations, but hospitals still seeing many positive patients
Ottawa Public Health is reporting a drop in the number of Ottawa residents in hospital because of COVID-19; however, local hospitals say they're still seeing many positive patients.
Kitchener
-
Ontario reports 3,220 patients in hospital with COVID-19, 477 ICU admissions
Ontario reported that the number of people in hospital with COVID-19 rose from 2,497 on Monday to 3,220 on Tuesday, while intensive care unit (ICU) admissions jumped from 438 to 477.
-
29K vaccine appointments available in Waterloo Region; residents urged to book earlier if possible
The head of Waterloo Region’s vaccine task force made an urgent plea Tuesday morning for residents to book their third dose appointment earlier if they have one later in the month in a push to battle the latest Omicron-driven wave.
-
Ontario will deploy internationally educated nurses to hospitals dealing with staffing shortages
Ontario will deploy internationally educated nurses to hospitals and long-term care homes facing staffing shortages due to COVID-19.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury firefighters battle Voyageur Street blaze Tuesday
Greater Sudbury firefighters are on the scene of a house fire on Voyageur Street in the New Sudbury section of the city.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Quebec to impose 'significant' financial penalty against people who refuse to get vaccinated
Quebec Premier François Legault announced the province will apply a "significant" financial penalty for residents who refuse to get vaccinated against COVID-19 for non-medical reasons.
-
Small northern Ont. towns still struggling to recover from 2008 financial crash, study shows
Small towns and rural communities in Ontario are still clamouring to recover jobs and populations after 2008's financial crisis, according to a recent study from the Fraser Institute.
Winnipeg
-
Manitobans hospitalized with COVID-19 increases by 40 on Tuesday
COVID-19 hospitalizations saw a jump, hitting a pandemic high in the province, with more than 410 Manitobans in hospital with the virus.
-
Report recommends sale of John Blumberg Golf Course
Golfers could soon play their final round in the RM of Headingley. A new City of Winnipeg report is recommending the sale of John Blumberg Golf Course for $13.7 million to allow for redevelopment.
-
One arrested, police searching for 4 more suspects in homicide of Tyler Yarema
Winnipeg police have arrested and charged one person in the November 2021 shooting death of Tyler Yarema and are searching for four additional suspects.
Vancouver
-
Surrey man convicted in wife's murder wants to appeal the decision
A man convicted of his wife's murder is trying to appeal the decision more than three years after her death.
-
Vancouver area leading B.C. in child and youth vaccinations
The Vancouver area is leading the rest of B.C. when it comes to immunizing children and youths against COVID-19, according to a new breakdown of vaccinations by health authority.
-
Victim of fatal workplace incident identified by City of Vancouver
The City of Vancouver has identified the victim of a fatal workplace incident that happened late last week.
Vancouver Island
-
Residents jumped from balcony to escape Victoria apartment fire
Two people are safe after jumping from their second-floor balcony to escape an apartment fire in Victoria on Tuesday. The blaze at 1180 Fort Street started around 7 a.m. and affected multiple suites in the rental building.
-
'Do the right thing': Saanich police seek driver after 60-year-old man struck
Saanich police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a car in an alleged hit-and-run crash on Monday evening.
-
More BC Ferries sailings cancelled due to staff shortage
Several BC Ferries sailings between Vancouver and Nanaimo were cancelled Tuesday due to staffing issues, according to the company.