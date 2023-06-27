'We're gonna lose some players,' Oilers GM says, but don't expect high-priced replacements
The Edmonton Oilers are undoubtedly in "win-now" mode; they're still working to re-sign two key players and a tight cap situation means some people may be moving on.
Those were the highlights from General Manager Ken Holland, as he held court with reporters Tuesday in Nashville, a day ahead of the NHL Draft.
Holland said he's issued a qualifying offer to third-line centre Ryan McLeod and has had "lots of talk" about inking defenceman Evan Bouchard to a new deal.
"Bouchard wants a raise, McLeod wants a raise, so I'm trying to keep as many of the pieces together. We're gonna lose some players," he told reporters.
"Maybe it's an opportunity for Dylan Holloway to maybe play a bigger role. And [I'll] kind of explore the market probably July 2, 3, 4. I think everyone is looking for cheaper players."
He also mentioned winger Raphael Lavoie, who scored 25 goals in the AHL last season, as a player who is likely to get a shot with the Oilers next year.
Holland didn't give any names of players he expects to cut ties with. When asked about forward Kailer Yamamoto being the subject of trade rumours, he said he was "working the phones."
Nick Bjugstad, Devin Shore and Mattias Janmark were still unsigned Tuesday. All are unrestricted free agents meaning they can join any team after free agency opens on July 1.
Both Bouchard and McLeod are restricted free agents, meaning the Oilers still hold their rights.
Bouchard could, however, sign an offer sheet from another team that the Oilers would then be forced to match or let him go in exchange for draft picks.
The 23-year-old looked like a budding superstar late in the season and in the playoffs when he led all defencemen in scoring, despite playing nine games fewer than the two players directly below him.
"I can't say I don't think about it. Obviously, if there's an offer sheet given, then we'll assess it at the time," Holland said.
"Would we like to get him signed before? We'd love to, but it's gotta work for both sides."
A decision has not yet been made whether the team will submit a qualifying offer to big Russian forward Klim Kostin, Holland said.
The 24-year-old winger recorded 26 points in 69 games for the Oilers after being acquired from St. Louis in October. He is also a restricted free agent and could go play in Russia.
"He's had conversations with the KHL, so I gotta decide here over the next three or four days what we're doing with Klim," Holland said.
The Oilers GM said his focus going into free agency is not on signing high-priced players, rather finding bottom-six forwards that he can sign to value contracts.
The Oilers have about $5 million in cap space, with six regulars from last year still unsigned.
Holland said he is willing to buy out and trade players to make cap space so he can keep his core players and continue "knocking on the door" of winning a Stanley Cup.
Entering the final year of his contract, the 67-year-old, three-time Stanley Cup winner with the Detroit Red Wings said no decision has been made on his future with the team.
"I told you I don't invest in green bananas at this stage of my life," Holland said with a laugh.
"So, I'm not worried about myself. My juices are flowing because I think we have a good team and I wanna win."
