Hundreds of students across the province walked out of school Friday morning over the UCP government’s stance on gay-straight alliances.

The Alberta-wide movement is meant to send a message that students are not okay with the new government's policy surrounding LGBTQ students and GSAs.

During the election campaign, now Premier Jason Kenney said his party would replace the NDP's school act with the former PC government's education act, which would impact some of the protections for students who join GSAs in schools.

At Victoria School of the Arts in Edmonton, about 150 students walked out of class and M.E. Lazerte School saw about 200 people walk out. Lindsay Thurber School in Red Deer also saw 160 students walk out.

Students were out of class for about 30 minutes, holding signs and chanting.

“It's great to see young people taking an active interest in issues,” Premier Jason Kenney said, “We want to make sure young people are learning in class instead of doing politics outside of school during school hours.”

School boards from across the province issued statements on the walk outs, including the Edmonton Catholic School Board, saying they respect their student’s democratic rights to exercise their voices.