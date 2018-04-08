Two days after losing their 18-year-old son, Logan Hunter, in a tragic crash involving a junior hockey team, Lawrence Hunter and Shauna Nordstrom spoke about “the most genuine, kind, caring young man.”

Hunter and his Humboldt Broncos teammates were on their way to Nipawin to face the Hawks in Game 5 of the SJHL playoffs when their bus was struck by a tractor-trailer near Tisdale, SK.

That night, Hunter and Nordstrom got the call that their son’s bus had been involved in a serious crash.

“That was the longest drive of my life,” his mother told CTV News in Saskatoon on Sunday. “Just trying to get to the Royal University Hospital in Saskatoon, to hope that there had been a mistake. That they really did have him registered.”

Their 18-year-old son was one of five young men from Alberta killed in the crash. Fifteen team members died in total, and the other 14 were taken to hospital.

“I got to hold his hand yesterday and kiss his face, and he’s so handsome and so beautiful,” Nordstrom said. “And then when I seen his St. Albert Sports Academy sweatshirt, I just knew that I needed to tell the world who he was, and who he is still above.”

Logan’s mother remembers him as a jokester who liked to play jokes on his sisters, and his father said he was a gentleman and a sportsman.

“We were so proud to have him as our son,” Hunter said.

Hunter and Nordstrom said they will attend the vigil at the Humboldt arena Sunday night.

With files from Dan Grummett