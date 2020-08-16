EDMONTON -- The Canadian Football League will not play a shortened season in 2020.

The league's board of governors announced the decision on Monday, after the federal government denied its request for a $30 million interest-free loan.

The Edmonton team confirmed the decision Monday morning.

“Even with government funding and a new CBA, our owners and community-held teams would have had to endure significant financial losses to play in 2020,” Commissioner Randy Ambrosie said in a written release. “Now the time has come to shift our focus to 2021 and beyond. We will be back. And we will use this time to ensure we come back stronger than ever."

The CFL relies heavily on ticket revenue to operate, and the pandemic has had major financial consequences.

Edmonton season ticket holders will be contacted by the team. Options could include moving their tickets to next season.

The 2021 Grey Cup will be played in Hamilton.