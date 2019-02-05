

CTV Edmonton





The Canadian Birkie Ski Festival says the event will go ahead this weekend, despite the cold temperatures, with some modifications.

The 55 km race will be modified to 40 km due to the cold. Long distance start times will be delayed, organizers will post them on the website.

Long distance events will now have an indoor start in the Red Barn, and will have a 30 minute starting period.

The short distance races, including the .5, 1.5 and 3 km and the 2/4 km Ole’s Tour on Sunday have been moved to February 17.

Organizers say skiers will be able to change their race distance with no administration fee.

Highs in the Edmonton area are forecasted at -24 for Friday, -21 for Saturday, and -16 for Sunday.

For complete forecast details, download the CTV Edmonton Weather App.