Weekend amusement park brings classic carnival experience to Ice District

The first annual Ice District Carnival is bringing amusement for all ages to the heart of the city over the weekend.

The four-day carnival runs until Sunday in Ice District. According to the Oilers Entertainment Group, it's the largest midway ever hosted in downtown Edmonton.

"To bring people downtown and really create that vibrancy, we have to have a really good mix of events. And you know what? There's no better family event than coming to an amusement park," said Stu Ballantyne, president and CEO of Rogers Place and Ice District.

The event is managed by West Coast Amusements. It boasts dozens of rides, including high-octane favorites like the Zipper, as well as attractions for younger kids or those who like to play it safe.

"We have games and great carnival food as well," Robert Hauser, president and owner of West Coast Amusements. "There's still lots to do down here if you're not a ride person or thrill seeker."

The family-friendly event is free to attend. Ride All Day passes start at $45.

The carnival Runs until 11 p.m. Saturday. It will return at noon on Sunday and run until 6 p.m.