EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Weekend fire damages east Edmonton bar

    Fire broke out at the 101 Bar & Grill in Edmonton in the early morning hours of Feb. 18, 2024. (Matt Marshall/CTV News Edmonton) Fire broke out at the 101 Bar & Grill in Edmonton in the early morning hours of Feb. 18, 2024. (Matt Marshall/CTV News Edmonton)
    No injuries were reported after an early morning fire at a strip mall in east Edmonton.

    Fire crews were called to the 101 Bar & Grill at 101 Avenue and 74 Street around 4:15 a.m. on Sunday.

    The fire was declared under control at 4:51 a.m. and was out at 10:24 a.m.

    The cause of the fire and a damage estimate are still unknown.

