A temporary sidewalk is replacing a closed footbridge at West Edmonton Mall following complaints from pedestrians who said they didn’t have a safe or accessible way to cross.

Edmonton Coun. Andrew Knack says he has heard the concerns and is announcing a temporary crossing to replace the 170 Street footbridge, which was demolished last year over safety issues.

There will be a connection for pedestrians from the east boulevard of 170 Street at the 90 Avenue intersection.

"By no means is this the permanent solution, this is really just an interim measure because there is that high demand," said Knack. "We have people with limited mobility, people in wheelchairs, people using walkers and canes and so asking them to go all the way over to 87th Avenue, cross the street and then access the mall, it's actually quite a distance."

The crossing, estimated to be complete in October 2019, will tie in to an existing back alley going into the West Meadow Lark Park neighbourhood.

The berm will be shaved down, street lighting will be upgraded and new fencing will also be put in.

Knack also says that access to businesses and residents will be maintained throughout the construction. Traffic will flow with at least one lane in both directions.

The city green-lit the project to build a new permanent pedestrian bridge earlier this year.