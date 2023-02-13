WestJet reviving direct Edmonton routes killed during pandemic, launching flights to Minneapolis and Seattle

WestJet is adding flights from Edmonton to Minneapolis and Seattle, as well as new Canadian routes and reviving other domestic trips that were killed during the pandemic.

Starting in the summer, Edmontonians will be able to fly to London in Ontario, Moncton and Charlottetown for the first time.

The summer will also mark the return of WestJet's non-stop flights to Ottawa, Montreal, Nanaimo and Penticton.

The airline is calling Monday's announcement its largest-ever expansion in Edmonton, representing a 50-per cent increase in service in the city since last year.

"These are the seeds that are being planted here for a tree to grow," WestJet CEO Alexis von Hoensbroech commented.

He said the route expansion was just the start of the airline "re-energizing" its relationship with Alberta's capital region.

It also plans to open a crew base in May and hire 150 people locally, 50 of whom will be pilots, and launch full freight service.

'TRAVEL IS BACK'

The five-times-per-week Seattle and Minneapolis flights start May 19 and June 2, respectively.

Minneapolis was chosen because of its business connections to Edmonton.

Flights to Canada's east coast will begin mid-June.

The Ottawa and London routes will become available in May and April, respectively, and the Montreal route at the end of June.

The Ottawa and London routes were last available in 2021, as were flights to Nanaimo and Penticton. The latter pair is also being revived as a twice-weekly trip.

Edmonton International Airport CEO Myron Keehn called WestJet's plans an example of "industries rebound[ing]." That thought was echoed by Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi, who stated "travel is back," and Edmonton Global president Malcolm Bruce, who noted EIA lost all of its international flights and the majority of its non-stop routes during the pandemic.

"Air travel is critical for this region," Bruce said. "Direct routes to strategic business locations make our region more globally competitive. They attract investment and connect our local companies to the global marketplace."

"Your investment is not just an investment in the region. It truly is an investment for our region and in our people and in our businesses and in our industries," added Leduc County Mayor Tanni Doblanko.

By the summer, WestJet will fly between Edmonton and 21 domestic and four U.S. locations in total.

The company plans to hire 2,200 people across Canada in 2023.