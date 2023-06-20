Wettest June in decades leads to flooding, river warning in Edmonton

In just one week, Edmonton and the capital city area has gone from drought conditions to the wettest June in the past 20 years.

Roughly 81 mm of rain has fallen in the city since Sunday. Some neighbourhoods have had more, some less. But, it looks like we'll end up with about 15 mm of rain at the Blatchford weather station Tuesday, which would bring that station to 81 mm.

There was just 0.5 mm of rain in the city from June 1-12. Then, the skies opened. In the past week (June 13 to 20), the Blatchford weather station has recorded approx 149 mm of rain.

In the past 20 years, only two other Junes were even close to that total. 2011 had 137 mm and 2022 had 124 mm.

The average June rainfall is 78 mm.

All of the rain prompted the city on Tuesday to again warn residents about dangerous conditions on the North Saskatchewan River and its tributaries.

Several storm ponds in the city were also either full or overflowing and some businesses in the city's southeast were flooded.

Edmonton closed one trail in Mill Creek Ravine from 76 Avenue to Connors Road and warned that Highlands - Dawson trail, Capilano - Gold Bar Trail, Emily Murphy - Kinsmen Trail, and River Loop Trail (Fort Edmonton) may also be closed.

The city maintains a map of trail closures.