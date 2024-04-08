What Edmontonians need to know about Monday's partial eclipse

Albertans have the chance to view a partial solar eclipse Monday but are being reminded to use the proper equipment to do so.

The eclipse will be visible from 11:54 a.m. to 1:39 p.m. in the Edmonton area.

A total solar eclipse will be visible in parts of eastern Canada, while in Alberta only 23 per cent of the sun will be covered by the moon at the peak of the eclipse, around 12:46 p.m.

The eclipse is streamed live on CTVNews.ca, with a view from multiple locations across Canada.

"Viewing a partial solar eclipse will require special solar filters to be viewed safely," according to the Telus World of Science website.

"It is not safe to watch a solar eclipse with your eyes alone, unlike a lunar eclipse."

Regular sunglasses do not offer enough protection to view the sun safely during a solar eclipse, according to the Edmonton Public Schools website.

"Viewing any part of the bright Sun through a camera lens, binoculars, or a telescope without a special-purpose solar filter secured over the front of the optics will instantly cause severe eye injury," according to NASA.

The Edmonton Catholic School division wrote online it will be keeping students indoors during the duration of the eclipse.

"Previously scheduled school and academy field trips will proceed as scheduled, except for activities where students will be outdoors for extended periods of time during the partial solar eclipse," the division wrote.

The public school division says that some schools will keep students inside, while others will allow students outside after warning them not to look at the eclipse.

The Telus World of Science has a telescope set up for free safe viewing of the eclipse. Royal Astronomical Society of Canada will also have telescopes with solar filters set up for use.

The eclipse is also being streamed live on Facebook by the Telus World of Science.

For people unable to make it to the observatory and who don't have eclipse glasses, the Government of Canada recommends using an eclipse projector.