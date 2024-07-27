What is still standing in Jasper and what isn't

Images emerging from the town of Jasper are painting a picture of what's still standing and what isn't after wildfire tore through the community on July 24.

According to Parks Canada, 358 of the 1,113 structures within the town were destroyed.

Officials say all critical infrastructure was saved.

The list below is not exhaustive.

Maligne Lodge in August 2022 from Google Street Views (left) and in July 2024 from Canadian TV Pool.

Maligne Lodge

Named after a lake, river, and canyon in Jasper National Park, Maligne Lodge has been owned by the Decore family since 1961.

The lodge is located on Connaught Drive, Jasper's main street.

A photo of the lodge consumed by flames was one of the first images to surface on social media the night of the fire.

It was destroyed by flames.

"I was just shocked," Karyn Decore told CTV News Channel on July 25.

"I know that the community [in] Jasper is a very strong and resilient community and everyone will come together to rebuild the town and make it even better than it was before. I know that people want to do that."

She promised, "As soon as we're given the go-ahead, we'll be in there rebuilding our hotel."

Mount Robson Inn in August 2022 from Google Street Views (left) and in July 2024 from Canadian TV Pool.

Mount Robson Inn

Next door to Maligne Lodge is the site of Mount Robson Inn.

It's named for Mount Robson in B.C., which is the highest point in the Canadian Rockies.

Video shows the hotel has been destroyed.

Petro Canada on Connaught Street in June 2018 from Google Street Views (left) and in July 2024 from Canadian TV Pool.

Petro-Canada

As the fire raged on July 24, rumours swirled on social media that the Petro-Canada on southwest Connaught Drive had exploded.

While those rumours are still unconfirmed, video captured by the media shows that the gas station was destroyed.

The gas station was the last stop for travellers heading south out of town for many years.

The Jasper Anglican Church in June 2018 from Google Street Views (left) and in July 2024 from Canadian TV Pool.

Jasper Anglican Church

A photo posted by Woodlands County and reposted by the church shows the historic Jasper Anglican Church was destroyed in the fire.

The congregation dates back to 1913.

The building that burned was constructed in 1928 and was based on a blueprint for a 14th-century English Gothic church, according to the church.

It was built by an Edmonton builder with local materials.

The Edith Cavell Memorial Tower was added in 1932.

It was located at Geikie Street and Miette Avenue.

This photo of the Jasper Legion was posted to social media with the following caption: "We received this picture from one of our Jasper Fire Department members. They are so much a part of our hearts right now. One of our employees, also a fireman had keys to the flagpole and dropped the flag to half mast for our town and all those that have lost so much." (Source: Jasper Royal Canadian Legion Branch 31)

The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 31

The legion posted a photo to social media on July 26 showing the building on Geikie Street is still standing.

"We received this picture from one of our Jasper Fire Department members. They are so much a part of our hearts right now."

The statement continued, "One of our employees, also a firefighter, had keys to the flagpole and dropped the flag to half mast for our town and all those that have lost so much."

Jasper Library, July 26. (Source: Parks Canada)

Jasper Municipal Library

A photo posted by Parks Canada on July 26 shows the library on Robson Street is intact.

Seton-Jasper Healthcare Centre, July 26. (Source: Parks Canada)

Seton-Jasper Healthcare Centre

The medical centre on Robson Street in Jasper was undamaged, according to Parks Canada.

Jasper Emergency Services Building, July 26. (Source: Parks Canada)

Jasper Emergency Services building

Parks Canada says the building that houses Jasper's fire department on Geikie Street did not suffer damage.

École Desrochers and Jasper Junior/High School, July 26, 2024 (Source: Parks Canada)

École Desrochers and Jasper Junior/High schools

The town's junior and senior high schools on Elm Street are untouched in a photo posted by Parks Canada.

Jasper Museum, July 26, 2024. (Source: Parks Canada)

Jasper Museum

Located on Bonhomme Street, the town's museum appears to have not been damaged by fire in a photo shared by Parks Canada.

Jasper Activity Centre, July 26, 2024 (Source: Parks Canada)

Jasper Fitness and Aquatic Centre

The activity centre on Jasper Fitness and Aquatic Centre on Bonhomme Street did not suffer damage.

A photo posted to social media on July 25, 2024 appears to show damage at the Jasper Park Lodge golf course after wildfire ravaged the community. (Source: Kenneth Smith)

Jasper Park Lodge

A Fairmont July 26 memo to staff indicates four buildings were destroyed at the iconic mountain lodge, which sits immediately east of the townsite in Jasper National Park.

"We know that two hotel accommodation buildings have burned, including Milligan Manor and one Beauvert Suite," the memo says. "Several hotel (operations) buildings have burned as well: the engineering and golf maintenance shed," the memo read.

"There is some damage to employee housing. We are working on accuracy of this information and contacting those who might have lost items first."

Marmot Basin

The status of alpline ski area Marmot Basin is unknown. The following update was posted on the resort's social media on July 26:

"At this time assessment is still ongoing as to what, if any, damage the mountain has sustained. We are working with our partners at Parks Canada to better understand the status of our mountain."

Management added, "Recent mapping detailed the balance of the fire to be below our leasehold. We will provide updates as information becomes available."