EDMONTON -- There are good and bad days of the week to fill up your gas tank, according to a new study from GasBuddy.

The lowest average gas prices are found on Tuesdays.

Mondays and Fridays are the worst days to head to the pumps.

“Canadians can collectively bring down their expenses by timing their purchases to the lowest price day of the week- a simple yet noticeable change in behavior that can add up,” Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy said in a written release.

Alberta has the lowest average gas price in Canada at 108.4 c/L.

Canadians will have spent more than $54 billion on gas in 2019.

GasBuddy says consumers can also save money by shopping around for their fuel and reducing consumption by sticking to the speed limit.