What to do in Edmonton this weekend

This is what's going on in Edmonton this weekend.

India Film Festival of Alberta

The 10th annual India Film Festival of Alberta kicks off in Edmonton Friday night and runs through Sunday before moving elsewhere in the province.

Where: Various locations

When: Friday through Sunday

Admission: Tickets start at $23.50.

Cody Rhodes at WWE Friday Night Smackdown

The undisputed WWE Champion 'American Nightmare' Cody Rhodes is starring in WWE Friday Night Smackdown, happening in Edmonton on Friday for the first time in 11 years. He recently partnered with the Edmonton Oilers on merch that features his catchphrase, "Finish the story," also a nod to the Oilers' quest for a Stanley Cup this year.

Where: Rogers Place

When: 5:45 p.m. Friday

Admission: Tickets start at $47.

Afro x Latin Arts Carnival

Enjoy Afro and Latin music, food, dance and artisan market at this festival.

Where: The Lot on 124 Street

When: Friday-Sunday

Admission: Free

Elks host Stampeders

Can the Edmonton Elks start a new winning streak against the Calgary Stampeders?

Where: Commonwealth Stadium

When: 5 p.m. Saturday

Admission: Tickets start at $26.

Strathearn Art Walk & Music Festival

This family friendly art market and music festival is meant to introduce Edmontonians to emerging professional artists and musicians.

Where: Strathearn Drive between 89 and 91 Streets

When: 12-10 p.m. on Saturday and 12-5 p.m. on Sunday

Admission: Free

Purple City Music Festival

This festival boasts an "eclectic" program featuring psyche rock, punk rock, avant garde, and more.

Where: Various

When: Friday through Sunday

Admission: Individual show tickets start at $15.

Don Berner band at Borden Park Bandstand

Edmontonians are invited to say "goodbye to summer with some of the funkiest disco hits of the 70s" with the Don Berner Big Band.

Where: Borden Park

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

Admission: Free