What to do in Edmonton this weekend

    Cody Rhodes celebrates after winning the Undisputed WWE universal championship match during WrestleMania 40 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, on Sunday, April 7, 2024. (Monica Herdon/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP) Cody Rhodes celebrates after winning the Undisputed WWE universal championship match during WrestleMania 40 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, on Sunday, April 7, 2024. (Monica Herdon/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)
    This is what's going on in Edmonton this weekend. 

     

    India Film Festival of Alberta 

    The 10th annual India Film Festival of Alberta kicks off in Edmonton Friday night and runs through Sunday before moving elsewhere in the province. 

    Where: Various locations

    When: Friday through Sunday

    Admission: Tickets start at $23.50. 

     

    Cody Rhodes at WWE Friday Night Smackdown

    The undisputed WWE Champion 'American Nightmare' Cody Rhodes is starring in WWE Friday Night Smackdown, happening in Edmonton on Friday for the first time in 11 years. He recently partnered with the Edmonton Oilers on merch that features his catchphrase, "Finish the story," also a nod to the Oilers' quest for a Stanley Cup this year.  

    Where: Rogers Place

    When: 5:45 p.m. Friday 

    Admission: Tickets start at $47. 

     

    Afro x Latin Arts Carnival

    Enjoy Afro and Latin music, food, dance and artisan market at this festival. 

    Where: The Lot on 124 Street 

    When: Friday-Sunday 

    Admission: Free

     

    Elks host Stampeders

    Can the Edmonton Elks start a new winning streak against the Calgary Stampeders? 

    Where: Commonwealth Stadium

    When: 5 p.m. Saturday

    Admission: Tickets start at $26. 

     

    Strathearn Art Walk & Music Festival 

    This family friendly art market and music festival is meant to introduce Edmontonians to emerging professional artists and musicians. 

    Where: Strathearn Drive between 89 and 91 Streets 

    When: 12-10 p.m. on Saturday and 12-5 p.m. on Sunday 

    Admission: Free 

     

    Purple City Music Festival

    This festival boasts an "eclectic" program featuring psyche rock, punk rock, avant garde, and more. 

    Where: Various 

    When: Friday through Sunday 

    Admission: Individual show tickets start at $15. 

     

    Don Berner band at Borden Park Bandstand 

    Edmontonians are invited to say "goodbye to summer with some of the funkiest disco hits of the 70s" with the Don Berner Big Band. 

    Where: Borden Park

    When: 1 p.m. Saturday 

    Admission: Free 

