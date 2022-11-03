Where are COVID-19 levels in Alberta right now?

In its weekly COVID-19 data update on Wednesday, the Alberta government reported 36 deaths.

The provincial death toll now sits at 5,047.

During the month of October, 109 Albertans died from the virus, while 378 died in the same month one year prior.

The province currently has 1,095 Albertans in hospital with the coronavirus, 24 of whom are receiving care in ICUs.

When compared to the same day in 2021, 704 Albertans were hospitalized, with 154 patients requiring care from the ICU.

Alberta Health counted 1,281 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday in some 8,000 PCR tests.

The number of new cases is likely much higher because of testing limitations and since the province doesn't count positive results from rapid tests.

Although hospitalizations are lower than they were the previous week, data is routinely updated for accuracy and to account for reporting delays and could increase prior to next week's update. The data provided by Alberta Health shows that hospitalizations have increased seven weeks in a row in the period between Aug. 30 and Oct. 18, growing from 832 patients in hospital to 1,167.

The next data update is scheduled for Wednesday Nov. 9.