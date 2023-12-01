Where to buy real Christmas trees in Edmonton in 2023

EDMONTON
    Are you looking to buy a live Christmas tree for the holidays? CTV News Edmonton has compiled a list of some of the businesses in the Edmonton-area selling trees in 2023.

    Ellerslie Gift and Garden

    • Address: 10330 Ellerslie Rd. SW, Edmonton
    • Starting date: Already available
    • Price range:
    • Douglas and Jack Pine range from $45 - $85 depending on height and size
    • Balsam and Fraser Fir range from $200 - $425 depending on height and size

    The Root Seller

    • Address: 16735 Zaychuk Rd.
    • Starting date: Already available
    • Price range: Small Charlie Brown tree $45
    • Balsam Fir six feet starts at $129 and goes up with size

    Creekside home and Garden

    • Address: 51530 Winterburn Rd. NW, Spruce Grove
    • Starting date: Already available
    • Price range:
    • Balsam Fir five foot $119.99
    • Balsam Fir six foot $134.99
    • Fraser fir seven foot $79.99
    • Fraser fir eight foot $219.99

    Salisbury Greenhouse

    • Address: 52337 Range Rd. 232, Sherwood Park
    • Starting date: Already available
    • Price range: $70 to $259.99
    • Trees: Balsam Firs, Noble Firs and Subalpine Firs

    Greenland Garden Centre

    • Address: 23108 Highway 16, Sherwood Park
    • Starting date: Already available
    • Price range:
    • Six foot Douglas Fir starts at $64.99 and goes up with size
    • Five foot Noble fir starts at $89.99 and goes up with size

    University of Alberta Forest Society Annual Christmas Tree Sale

    • Address: 8203 114 Street, Edmonton (Corbett Hall Parking Lot)
    • Starting date: Friday, Dec. 1 at 3 p.m.
    • Price range: Prices start at $40 and go up from there
    • Douglas Fir from BC
    • Grand Fir from Idaho
    • Balsam Fir from Quebec
    • Of note: 10 per cent of the proceeds go to United Way, the rest goes to the Forestry Students Association. In addition there will be a donation box for winter apparel that will be going to United Way for those in need

    St. Albert Scouts

    • Address: Servus Place - North Parking Lot 400 Campbell Rd., St. Albert, AB T8N 0R8
    • Start date: Friday, Dec. 1
    • Price Range: $45 - $289
    • Trees: BC Noble Fir, BC Subalpine Fir and BC Douglas Fir

    Kiwanis Club of South Edmonton

    • Address: Tree lot on the corner of 113 Street and 65 Avenue in Edmonton
    • Start date: Saturday, Dec. 2 at 10 a.m.
    • Price range: Tree prices vary from $50 to $250.
    • Trees: Balsam Fir, Douglas Fir, Fraser Fir and Grand Fir.

    Ed's Topline Trees

    • Address: Tree lot on the east side of Bonnie Doon Mall
    • Date: December 2-16 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. 

