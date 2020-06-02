EDMONTON -- Parkgoers will be having a few more unwelcome guest under their feet this summer.

Weeds will have a little more time to grow in Edmonton’s green spaces due to a decrease in lawn maintenance during the pandemic.

“As a result of the financial challenges that the city is trying to manage, and that will be cosmetically that we may see more dandelions unfortunately,” explained Mayor Don Iveson. “But it's a product of the financial challenge that we find ourselves in COVID.”

Although the herbicide program won’t be significantly affected, the amount of mowing will be reduced.

The city does recommend people to mow or pull any weeds they see before they have a chance to seed.