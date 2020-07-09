EDMONTON -- The Whyte Avenue Art Walk is taking a creative approach to comply with public health guidelines while still displaying local artists' work.

For the last 24 years, Art Walk has been an outdoor event, with artists lined up along Whyte Avenue sidewalks showcasing their work, but COVID-19 restrictions have challenged organizers to come up with an alternative.

This year, the 25th anniversary of the event, art work from 22 artists will be displayed in the windows of 18 Old Strathcona businesses from July 10 to 30.

The event will also include a virtual aspect, maps and information are on the Art Walk website, and people can use the hashtag #YegArtWalk to find artist video features, video demonstrations and information about past and present Art Walk artists.

The hashtag #YegArtForSale can also be used to connect buyers with artists if they wish to make a purchase.

The 25th Whyte Avenue Art Walk starts Friday on Whyte Avenue from 101 Street to 108 Street.

For more information on the event, click here.