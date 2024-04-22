EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Wildfire leads to evacuation order for Cold Lake First Nations

    Share

    An evacuation order was issued on Monday afternoon for homes in the area of Cold Lake First Nations 149 (Legoff).

    The alert, which was issued at 4:49 p.m., says a wildfire is burning in the area from Range Road 430 to Range Road 434.

    Anyone who lives in a home near the fire is being asked to leave.

    Cold Lake First Nation is about 280 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.

    A wildfire alert was issued for an area near Onoway, Alta. on Monday afternoon, but has since been cancelled. 

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News