Wildfire leads to evacuation order for Cold Lake First Nations

An evacuation order was issued on Monday afternoon for homes in the area of Cold Lake First Nations 149 (Legoff).

The alert, which was issued at 4:49 p.m., says a wildfire is burning in the area from Range Road 430 to Range Road 434.

Anyone who lives in a home near the fire is being asked to leave.

Cold Lake First Nation is about 280 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.

A wildfire alert was issued for an area near Onoway, Alta. on Monday afternoon, but has since been cancelled.