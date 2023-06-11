Wildfire near Edson slower Sunday but 'very close' to town: officials

The wildfire that forced the evacuation of Edson is slower on Sunday but still very close to town, officials said earlier that day.

Edson's more than 8,000 residents were forced to leave town Friday as hot weather increased fire activity "very drastically" near the community west of Edmonton.

The wildfire has grown 73,000 hectares since Friday to a total of 204,000 hectares in size, Town of Edson Chief Administrative Officer Christine Beveridge said in a Sunday update.

"It's slower today but that doesn't mean the worst is over. The fire is still very close to the Town of Edson," Beveridge said.

"We did see very minimal precipitation overnight, but it's pretty much dried up as we've driven around today, and the temperatures are rising here so it's a very serious situation," Mayor Kevin Zahara said.

As of 5 p.m. Sunday, there were 78 wildfires in Alberta, 23 considered to be out of control.

Parts of Yellowhead County remain on evacuation alert as crews work to fend off the fires in the area.

The county acquired a "significant" amount of sprinkler systems and local firefighters are fireproofing homes and removing fire hazards, an official said.

Cranes, large helicopters and bombers are assisting on-the-ground firefighters on Sunday.

"If you're looking at these fires, they may look like they're a little bit calmer, but they are still very dangerous," Yellowhead County Chief Administrative Officer Luc Mercier said.

Edson and parts of Yellowhead County were evacuated in May when the 2023 wildfire season began.

The reception centre for Edson evacuees is at the Edmonton Expo Centre.