Uber driver left with life-threatening injuries after stabbing, robbery

An Uber driver is in hospital after a stabbing in north-central Edmonton on Tuesday night.

Police responded to a call about an injured man in the area of 118 Avenue and 87 Street at 9:45 p.m. and transported the driver, who had been stabbed, to hospital.

The man was treated for serious, life-threatening injuries and remains in hospital.

Investigators say the driver's vehicle was stolen after the assault but was found abandoned shortly thereafter.

No arrests have been made and a suspect description has not been provided.