EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Uber driver left with life-threatening injuries after stabbing, robbery

    An emergency room sign is seen in an undated file photo. (CTV News)
    An Uber driver is in hospital after a stabbing in north-central Edmonton on Tuesday night.

    Police responded to a call about an injured man in the area of 118 Avenue and 87 Street at 9:45 p.m. and transported the driver, who had been stabbed, to hospital.

    The man was treated for serious, life-threatening injuries and remains in hospital.

    Investigators say the driver's vehicle was stolen after the assault but was found abandoned shortly thereafter.

    No arrests have been made and a suspect description has not been provided. 

