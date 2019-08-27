

One lucky Edmontonian has come forward to claim a $60-million Lotto Max jackpot 10 months after he bought the ticket.

The Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis Office is announcing the long-awaited winner at its St. Albert office 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The ticket was purchased somewhere in Edmonton on Oct. 26, 2018.

The winning numbers were 2, 3, 4, 8, 9, 20, 30 and Bonus number 45.

The ticket – and the $60 million – would have expired a year from the draw date if the winner did not reveal himself.