Winter storm pummels Edmonton, tow bans and travel advisories issued
A winter storm enveloped Edmonton and central Alberta on Monday, combining almost four seasons' worth of weather in one day.
The storm began in the early afternoon by dumping between two to six millimetres of rain that changed to snow before the supper hour as winds gusted up to 58 km/h to create near white-out conditions.
Temperatures plunged from plus 2 degrees Celsius at 11 a.m. to minus 24 with windchill at 7 p.m.
The rain froze as it landed, icing up walks and roadways throughout the city and capital region, evidenced by dozens of crashes.
Edmonton police said there were 190 reported collisions between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m., including six that left people injured.
About 40 vehicles ended up in ditches along 23 Avenue in southwest Edmonton. Police asked drivers to avoid both west and eastbound 23 Avenue between 119 Street and Magrath Road until the blockage was cleared. No one was hurt, police said, but several vehicles sustained “minor damage.”
Crews had the hill sanded before noon.
The city’s supervisor of field operations said road maintenance began Sunday night in anticipation of the freezing rain.
“We called in additional staff to get them into sander trucks and try to get some material out there ahead of the freezing rain,” Andrew Grant told CTV News Edmonton.
The strategy is to target top priority roads first – those with higher speeds and volumes of traffic – as well as known problem areas like the river valley, hills and bridge decks.
“With the temperature that is forecasted here over the next 48 hours, it’s absolutely critical our crews get those areas back down to bare pavement and just reduce the risk of any ice formation on those areas.”
“The freezing rain earlier this morning has made city streets extremely slippery,” Edmonton Police Service spokesperson Scott Pattison said.
“If you have to go out this morning, please drive slow and maintain a healthy space between you and the other vehicles on the road.”
Traffic was also redirected outside of St. Albert because of a collision on Villeneuve Road near Range Road 260. Commuters were asked to avoid the area between Ray Gibbon Drive and Range Road 261.
More than 5,500 EPCOR customers in south and west Edmonton were affected by power outages due to trees knocking wires down.
The utility provider said the outages occurred just after 9 a.m. and disrupted service until around noon.
TRAFFIC HAZARD EMERGENCY ALERTS ISSUED
At 4:25 p.m., an Alberta Emergency Alert was updated saying driving conditions throughout Parkland County were "potentially dangerous and very poor."
The alert recommended people restrict travel Monday evening and overnight to "essential travel only."
"Travel is not recommended on roadways in Parkland County, including highways 16, 16A, 43, 44, 770, and 779," the emergency alert read.
"Emergency services and roadway maintenance vehicles are active throughout the County," it added. "Slow down and drive to conditions if you must drive."
After 7 p.m., another Emergency Alert was issued for central Alberta, including along Highway 2 between 41 Avenue SW in Edmonton to around Bowden, Alta. Leduc RCMP issued a tow ban covering that area to just north of Millet, Alta.
"Heavy snow, icy conditions and strong winds causing blowing snow are creating dangerous driving with whiteout conditions," the alert said.
"Area highways and roads may be closed without notice," it added. "Drivers are instructed not to travel in this area.
"Delay all non-essential travel until conditions improve. Use extreme caution when travelling on impacted roads and highways."
INCOMING STORM
A low-pressure weather system is driving the storm. Rain is expected to become snow by Monday afternoon and wind will follow. Temperatures will drop to the -20s and -30s on Tuesday and Wednesday.
“It’s not very often our operations see literally four different seasons in one day, so we’re going to continue to change and adapt to whatever the season of the hour is as the next 24 to 48 hours passes by,” Grant commented.
The bout of freezing rain is one of several the Edmonton region has seen since mid-December, so it’s not the first time this season Grant’s crews have had to change strategies.
“(We’re) using all kinds of tools from ice blades to rock chip to salt to sand, so we’re definitely running through our repertoire of tools this year,” he said.
“It’d be nice to get a little bit of a reprieve from the weather, but Mother Nature doesn’t always see it that way.”
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
These images show scale of snowstorm in Toronto and parts of Ontario
From cars buried in snow to ambulances scrambling through barely visible streets, CTVNews.ca has collected images showing the extent of the snowfall across Toronto and parts of Ontario.
Ottawa boy, 8, saves man nearly buried in snow
Ottawa paramedics are thanking an eight-year-old boy for saving an elderly man who was almost completely buried in snow during a blizzard Monday morning.
Winter storm blasts across Ontario, parts of Quebec
A winter storm is battering southern Ontario and parts of Quebec Monday, with anywhere from 15 to 60 centimetres of snow expected to fall across the provinces.
'Highly improbable': Experts dispute claim Beijing Omicron case from Canadian mail
Chinese officials have alleged that Beijing's first case of the Omicron variant may have travelled to the city through a piece of mail from Canada, but experts tell CTV News that the claim doesn't add up.
Alberta justice minister phoned Edmonton police chief to discuss distracted-driving ticket: police
Alberta Justice Minister Kaycee Madu called Edmonton's police chief to discuss a distracted-driving ticket he received in 2021, the Edmonton Police Service confirmed to CTV News.
Twin earthquakes in western Afghanistan kill at least 22
Two earthquakes rattled Afghanistan's western Badghis province along the border with Turkmenistan on Monday afternoon, killing at least 22 people, a local official said.
Expiration dates removed for B.C.'s COVID-19 orders around gatherings, events, bars and gyms
The B.C. government has removed the expiration dates on COVID-19 orders limiting gathering sizes, banning indoor events and forcing gyms, bars and nightclubs to close – but it's unclear whether some of those restrictions could still be relaxed soon.
Quebec girl, 4, dies of 'circumstances related to COVID-19,' hospital centre says
The University Hospital Centre (CHU) of Quebec said Monday that a four-year-old girl had died "due to circumstances related to COVID-19."
First at-home COVID-19 antiviral prescription drug authorized by Health Canada
Health Canada has authorized the use of Pfizer's COVID-19 antiviral treatment Paxlovid, the first oral and at-home prescription medication to be cleared for use in this country.
Calgary
-
Alberta surpasses 1,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations, nears 100 ICU admissions
Alberta reported 23 COVID-19 deaths since Friday, including that of a child in the 5-9 age group with no pre-existing conditions. A total of 3,403 Albertans have died due to COVID-19.
-
Calgary road crews prepare for blast of winter weather overnight
The City of Calgary says road crews are preparing for a drastic drop in temperature overnight by applying anti-icing agents.
-
Alberta Health Minister Jason Copping positive for COVID-19
Alberta Health Minister Jason Copping has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now isolating.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police lay charges after seizure of firearm, drugs during traffic stop
Saskatoon police say three people are facing charges after a firearm was located inside a vehicle during a traffic stop Sunday night.
-
Saskatoon woman opens fashion store just weeks after graduating high school
Marlene Cerda graduated high school in June and opened a fashion retail store a few weeks later.
-
Here's why Sask. may be in a tough spot to recruit Filipino nurses
Filipino nurses face hurdles to come work in Canada compared to other countries, according to two Philippines-based recruiting companies.
Regina
-
FCL to build nation's largest renewable diesel facility, canola processing plant in Regina
Federated Co-operatives Limited (FCL) announced plans to build Canada’s largest renewable diesel facility, along with a Canola Processing Plant, in Regina.
-
Premier Moe's approval rating up slightly, remains below 50%: poll
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe's approval rating rose two points but remains below 50 per cent, according to the latest polling data from the Angus Reid Institute.
-
'Mommy will always be here': Regina mother continues search for 7-year-old daughter
A Regina mother is continuing her plea for information about the whereabouts of her seven-year-old daughter, who she said is being withheld from her by her ex-husband.
Atlantic
-
N.S. reports four more deaths related to COVID-19; 73 in hospital due to virus Monday
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting four new deaths related to COVID-19 on Monday.
-
New Brunswick reports two COVID-19 related deaths Monday, 322 health-care workers test positive for the virus
New Brunswick health officials reported two more deaths related to COVID-19 on Monday.
-
Daycare dilemma: Private operators say 'socialist takeover' will drive most out of business
Daycare operators in Nova Scotia say the rush to $10/day childcare in five years may end up putting some out of business a lot sooner than that.
Toronto
-
What to expect on Tuesday after Toronto's snowstorm
There is still a possibility of more flurries in Toronto as residents start the lengthy cleanup process following Monday’s massive snowstorm.
-
Mayor John Tory declares 'major snow storm condition' after blizzard batters Toronto
Toronto Mayor John Tory is declaring a 'major snow storm condition' to remove the snow left behind by a blizzard Monday morning that forced the closure of schools and major roadways across the city.
-
When will the City of Toronto plow my street?
As Toronto navigates significant snowfall, highway closures and hazardous travel conditions, many are wondering when they can expect to see their local roads plowed.
Montreal
-
Quebec girl, 4, dies of 'circumstances related to COVID-19,' hospital centre says
The University Hospital Centre (CHU) of Quebec said Monday that a four-year-old girl had died "due to circumstances related to COVID-19."
-
Organizer of Sunwing trip is back in Montreal -- and got ticketed for breaking curfew
After a nearly three-week saga, the organizer of the ill-fated Sunwing trip to Mexico is back in Quebec -- and was ticketed on his way from the border, since he drove into Canada after the start of the 10 p.m. curfew Sunday night.
-
McGill social work students plan to strike from in-person classes, stay online
Dissatisfaction brewing for weeks at McGill's School of Social Work has led to a rebellion, as undergraduates voted on Monday to refuse to return to in-person classes for at least a month after the scheduled date of Jan. 24.
Ottawa
-
Parking ban in effect as snow plows begin multi-day process of clearing residential streets
The city of Ottawa has issued a 24-hour parking ban between 7 p.m. Monday and 7 p.m. Tuesday, and there will be no garbage, recycling and green bin pickup on Monday due to the snow.
-
Record snowfall as Ottawa sees close to 50 cm during major blizzard
There was more snow in Ottawa in a single hour Monday morning than had ever fallen on any Jan. 17 in the city's history.
-
Ottawa boy, 8, saves man nearly buried in snow
Ottawa paramedics are thanking an eight-year-old boy for saving an elderly man who was almost completely buried in snow during a blizzard Monday morning.
Kitchener
-
‘This is a snowmageddon’: Waterloo Region rocked by largest winter storm in years
Waterloo region is digging out of its worst winter storm in years after more than 25 centimetres of snow fell Monday.
-
Region cancels Monday waste collection due to winter storm
Local waste collection has been cancelled for the remainder of Monday due to heavy snow and icy road conditions across Waterloo Region.
-
Waterloo Region reports 30 more COVID-19 hospitalizations, 2 new deaths
The Region of Waterloo reported two new deaths related to COVID-19 on Monday, along with 30 more hospitalizations.
Northern Ontario
-
Manitoulin Island institute receives accreditation
Kenjgewin Teg, located on M’Chigeeng First Nation on Manitoulin Island, is now an officially accredited Indigenous institution in Ontario.
-
Sudbury animal shelters benefit from the Betty White Challenge
Actor Betty White would have turned 100 on Monday. Even though she has passed away, her legacy lives on with the Betty White Challenge, where people are encouraged to donate to local animal groups.
-
On 'Blue Monday,’ here are some ways to beat the winter doldrums
There is no science associated with Blue Monday but it’s that time of year where people are struggling to get through the short and cold days of winter.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba getting 1,100 doses of newly approved COVID-19 antiviral treatment
Manitoba will be getting 1,100 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 antiviral treatment called Paxlovid.
-
Manitoba eclipses 600 hospitalizations due to COVID, 20 new deaths
The hospitalization count continues to climb in Manitoba as there are now more than 600 people requiring care due to COVID-19.
-
Two men facing charges in 'unprovoked assault' at The Forks: Winnipeg police
Two men are facing charges following what Winnipeg police are calling an "unprovoked assault with a knife" outside a washroom at The Forks over the weekend.
Vancouver
-
Someone died of COVID-19 every 3.3 hours over the weekend in B.C.
B.C. recorded another 22 deaths related to COVID-19 over the weekend, as the number of test-positive patients in hospital topped 800.
-
Expiration dates removed for B.C.'s COVID-19 orders around gatherings, events, bars and gyms
The B.C. government has removed the expiration dates on COVID-19 orders limiting gathering sizes, banning indoor events and forcing gyms, bars and nightclubs to close – but it's unclear whether some of those restrictions could still be relaxed soon.
-
Betty White's 100th birthday brings out the generosity of British Columbians
Thousands of dollars (and counting) poured into B.C. animal shelters and rescue facilities Monday, on what would have been Betty White’s 100th birthday.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island records 3 more COVID-19 deaths
Three more people in the Vancouver Island region died of COVID-19 over the weekend, among 22 deaths recorded across the province since Friday.
-
Police investigating after man suffers multiple stab wounds in Victoria
Police are asking witnesses to come forward after a man suffered multiple stab wounds in Victoria on Saturday night.
-
B.C. premier completes cancer treatment, expected to return to work next month
British Columbia Premier John Horgan says he has completed his cancer treatment and is expected to return to his office in the coming weeks.