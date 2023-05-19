'Without them these animals would perish': Firefighters rescue dogs from northern Alberta fires

Puppies rescued from the Fox Lake, Alta. wildfire evacuation zone. (Amanda Anderson/CTV News Edmonton) Puppies rescued from the Fox Lake, Alta. wildfire evacuation zone. (Amanda Anderson/CTV News Edmonton)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island