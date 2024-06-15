EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Woman, 78, killed in Bonnyville crash

    An RCMP vehicle in an undated file photo. An RCMP vehicle in an undated file photo.
    Share

    A 78-year-old woman is dead after she was hit by a car in Bonnyville on Friday.

    The woman died in hospital, RCMP said.

    The driver stayed on scene and identified themselves to police.

    The crash is under investigation.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News