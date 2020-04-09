EDMONTON -- A woman was charged with arson after a fire in a southeast Edmonton Chinese restaurant in March.

Firefighters were called to Hui's Wontons Chinese Restaurant at 3338 Parsons Road on March 23 at approximately 5:50 p.m.

The fire was extinguished but not before it caused extensive damage to the property, Edmonton police said.

No one was injured during the fire.

On Wednesday, Hui MacArthur, 55, was charged with arson damaging property and arson for fraudulent purpose.

MacArthur was released and is scheduled to make a court appearance on June 22.

Police are also releasing photos of a second person they believe was also involved in the arson.

Anyone who recognizes the second arsonist is asked to call Edmonton police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.