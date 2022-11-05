Woman dead after gunshots heard in Oliver

Homicide detectives are investigating after a woman died in the Oliver area Saturday.

Around 7:30 p.m., police responded to "numerous" reports of gunshots in the area of Jasper Avenue and 116 Street.

EPS said they found a woman in her 30s inside a vehicle with "injuries consistent with being shot" when they arrived at the scene.

Police provided first aid to the woman until paramedics arrived, but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

CTV News observed detectives probing the Oak Tower apartment complex near 102 Avenue and 117 Street and the adjacent parking lots Saturday evening.

Anyone with information is asked to contact EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or online.