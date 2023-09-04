Woman dead following pedestrian collision in east Edmonton

A woman is dead following a vehicle collision with a pedestrian Sunday night in east Edmonton.

Edmonton paramedics and police responded around 9:15 p.m. to the intersection of 118 Avenue and 57 Street.

A 73-year-old woman died at the scene, police said. She had been crossing 118 Avenue when she was hit by a red Dodge Nitro travelling westbound on the major roadway through the Highlands and Newton neighbourhoods.

A woman who lives near the scene and saw the aftermath told CTV News Edmonton the crossing lights had been activated when the woman was crossing the avenue.

The 36-year-old driver of the Dodge remained on scene and did not report any injuries, said police, whose major collisions investigators continue to investigate.

Intoxication and speed are not considered factors in the collision.