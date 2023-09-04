Woman dead following pedestrian collision in east Edmonton

A woman is dead following a vehicle collision with a pedestrian on Sunday night, Sept. 3, 2023, at 118 Avenue and 58 Street in Edmonton. (Sean McClune/CTV News Edmonton)