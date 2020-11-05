EDMONTON -- A 58-year-old woman who had more than 70 dogs in her home made a court appearance Thursday morning.

Gloria Sears pleaded guilty to animal neglect after 72 Havanese dogs were seized from her north Edmonton home last July.

According to Edmonton Police Service, the house had feces and urine everywhere. It was described by officers as ‘deplorable.’

Police said the dogs, many of which were puppies, were dirty and some had infections and urine burns.

The dogs have all recovered.

Police said the woman was trying to sell the animals on Kijiji and told officers the situation got away from her.

Sears, who has since moved to Atlantic Canada, has been fined $2,000 and a one-year probation.

She’s also prohibited from owning any pets for 10 years.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Dan Grummett