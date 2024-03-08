EDMONTON
Edmonton

    Woman injured, man charged after object thrown from Whitemud overpass: EPS

    A 34-year-old man is facing an aggravated assault charge among others after a woman was injured Wednesday when a large metal object was thrown from the 53 Avenue overpass over Whitemud Drive on Wednesday onto a vehicle.

    Police on Thursday arrested and charged Getnet Teklay with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and mischief endangering life, the Edmonton Police Service said in a media release Friday afternoon.

    EPS said it received a report on Wednesday that the object had been thrown from the south-side overpass -- site of a rash of similar incidents over the last two months -- and crashed through the windshield of a moving vehicle, striking the woman who was sitting in the back seat next to an infant.

    She was taken to hospital with a serious, non-life-threatening injury, police said.

    EPS said officers are investigating whether Wednesday's incident is related to nine others involving objects thrown from the overpass.

