EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Woman killed by police in southeast Edmonton

    Edmonton Police Service vehicle. Edmonton Police Service vehicle.

     

    Edmonton police shot and killed a woman in southeast Edmonton on Wednesday.

    The Edmonton Police Service responded to a welfare check in an apartment building in the area of 18 Avenue and 32 Street just after 10:30 a.m.

    "When officers arrived at the residence, no one would answer the door despite several callouts to the occupants," EPS wrote in a Thursday news release. "With the totality of the information gathered, and the imminent risk of self-harm to the woman, police entered the suite to ensure the health and safety of the individual. Shortly after entry, a confrontation occurred and officers deployed a conducted energy weapon and discharged a firearm, striking the woman."

    Officers and paramedics tried to save the woman but she died on scene, EPS said.

    No officers were injured in the confrontation.

    An imitation firearm was found on scene, EPS said.

    The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is investigating the police shooting.

    On Sunday, Edmonton police officers shot and killed a man they say was approaching people with a knife.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News