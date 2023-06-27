Woodlands County assessing flood damage as all evacuation orders end

All Woodland County evacuation orders caused by flooding are over as of Tuesday.

Parts of the county northwest of Edmonton were evacuated last week after days of rain, and the damage from it is now being assessed.

"As things are moving back and drying out, we're not 100 per cent sure what the impact of that's going to be on the base of the roadways," Woodlands County Reeve Dave Kusch said.

"As the water goes back, I know we have a lot of areas that I know there is substantial washout on roads, culverts and stuff that needs to get done, but they're still assessing the damage as we speak."

Five roads have reopened but three others remain closed, Kusch said.

A few basements and garages have flooded, the reeve said, and he expects the cleanup to take some time.

Alan O'Brien, the owner of the Woodlands County RV Park, told CTV News Edmonton he was in "a real bind" when the flooding began.

"All of a sudden the levels are coming up, coming up, coming up," O'Brien said.

"We were pumping water constantly."

He hopes to reopen his business next week.

Council will meet on Thursday to discuss the situation.

"I'm really hoping that we're done with the floods and hopefully done with the fires and everybody can get on with their summer and maybe relax a little bit this year," Kusch said.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Alex Antoneshyn and Alison MacKinnon